Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

United Methodist pastor’s podcast ‘Cross Over Q’ challenges QAnon, comforts its victims

Exclude from home page  |  May 6, 2021

Read the full story: Religion News Service

Vicar Derek Kubilus hoped the conspiracy theories would calm down after the 2020 election passed and an apocalyptic event known as “The Storm” didn’t happen.

Print

More Articles