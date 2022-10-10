Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

US Air Force Academy pledges to ‘correct’ process that scheduled key training day for Yom Kippur

Exclude from home page  |  October 10, 2022

Read the full story: Jewish Telegraphic Agency

The U.S. Air Force Academy has pledged to “correct” its processes to ensure that it does not schedule key events on major faith holidays after a mandatory training exercise took place on Yom Kippur.

More Articles