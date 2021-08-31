Who is ISIS-K, the group officials blame for the Kabul airport bombings?

A horrific terrorist attack at a Kabul airport on Thursday (Aug. 26) has killed at least 12 U.S. service members as well as more than 60 Afghans attempting to flee the country, a death toll U.S. officials are attributing to an ISIS affiliate.
Exclude from home pageBNG staff | August 31, 2021
A horrific terrorist attack at a Kabul airport on Thursday (Aug. 26) has killed at least 12 U.S. service members as well as more than 60 Afghans attempting to flee the country, a death toll U.S. officials are attributing to an ISIS affiliate.
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
AnalysisMark Wingfield
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionBob Newell
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionRick Pidcock
AnalysisLeigh Curl-Dove
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
OpinionCharles Qualls
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionKris Aaron
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsLeslie Barker Garcia
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMaina Mwaura
NewsBarbara Francis
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsAnthony Akaeze
NewsLeslie Barker Garcia
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsJeff Brumley
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsMark Wingfield
NewsBNG staff
NewsJeff Brumley
OpinionGreg Garrett, Senior Columnist
OpinionBob Newell
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRobert P. Sellers
OpinionCharles Qualls
OpinionKris Aaron
OpinionTerry Austin
OpinionMilton Brasher-Cunningham
OpinionPaula Stone Williams
OpinionRick Pidcock
OpinionRuss Dean
OpinionH. Stephen Shoemaker
OpinionMark Tidsworth
OpinionJonathan Davis
OpinionLaura Ellis
OpinionBrett Younger
OpinionEric Minton
OpinionErich Bridges
OpinionSusan M. Shaw, Senior Columnist
OpinionDavid Gushee, Senior Columnist
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionBill Leonard, Senior Columnist
OpinionWendell Griffen
OpinionBNG staff
OpinionGary Cook
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff
Curated
Exclude from home pageBNG staff