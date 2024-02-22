Transitions for the week of 2-23-24

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Alton Bentley, to Harbor Church, Block Island, R.I., as assistant pastor.

Lynn Brinkley, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, as Pan African Koinonia field ministry coordination. Since 2000 she has served as associate director of Baptist Women in Ministry.

Zac Calvo, to Grace-Trinity Church, Minneapolis, Minn., as pastor.

Jackson Campbell, to First Baptist Church, Morehead, Ky., as associate pastor.

Val Fisk, concluding her tenure as associate minister for students at University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Va.

Doug Haney, to Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C., as interim minister of music.

Charles Humphries, to Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as organist.

Alexis Lively, to First Baptist Church, Sweetwater, Texas, as youth minister.

John Martin, to First Baptist Church, Santa Clara, Calif., as worship leader.

Jimmie Miles, to Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va., as minister of congregational care.

Catherine Miller, to First Baptist Church, Westwood, Mass., as pastor.

Greg Morgan, to Sandy Creek Baptist Church, Jetersville, Va., as pastor.

Stu Perry, concluding his tenure as worship leader for Ridgewood Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky.

Deneen Ray, to Panorama Baptist Church, Arleta, Calif., as pastor.

Isaac Seelam, to Greenville (R.I.) Baptist Church, as pastor. Previously he was director of programs for the refugee immigration ministry and international student minister for the American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts.

Mariah Whitmer, to First Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga., as mobilization director.

RETIREMENTS

Valerie Carter Smith, announcing plans to retire as executive director/treasurer of Woman’s Missionary Union of Virginia, effective Jan. 31, 2025. She has held this position since 2014.

Heidi Christner, retiring after 25 years as visual presentation coordinator for First Baptist Church, Rapid City, S.D.

Homer Ford, retiring as pastor of First Baptist Church, Franklin, Ind.

Clay Mason, retiring as minister of internationals and senior adults for First Baptist Church, Tallahassee, Fla.

Cindy White, retiring after more than 25 years as organist for First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C.

ORDINATIONS

Renee Edington, ordained to ministry on Feb. 18 by Calvary Baptist Church, Lexington, Ky.

Kristopher Hicks, ordained to ministry on Feb. 18 by First Baptist Church, Clinton, Tenn., where he serves as minister of youth.

Frank Jarman, ordained to ministry on Feb. 18 by First Baptist Church, Morehead City, N.C., where he serves as associate pastor of faith formation.

DEATHS

Robert E. Aspinwall, 93, died Feb. 6 in Northborough, Mass. An American Baptist pastor, he served churches in East Winthrop, Maine, and Plaistow, N.H.; Millbury (Mass.) Baptist Church; and Eden Baptist Church, Waltham, Mass. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois. He is survived by a daughter, Sharon L. Chin; two sons, David and Douglas; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Lavonn Brown, 90, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church, Norman, Okla., died Jan. 3 in San Antonio, Texas. He pastored churches in Alhoso, Okla.; Ratliff City, Okla.; Tecumseh, Okla.; and Longview, Texas, before going to First Baptist Church, Norman, where he served for 29 years until his retirement in 1999. He was a denominational leader and an early moderator of the new Cooperative Baptist Fellowship. He is survived by his wife, Norma; three sons, Bob, Scott and Nathan; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Richard K. Gladden, 92, former deputy general secretary for research and planning for American Baptist Churches USA, died Nov. 17 in Front Royal, Va. He retired in 1996 after a denominational career of 34 years. He was a strategic resource person for the ABCUSA office of the general secretary, General Board and other American Baptist boards and agencies. From 1952-1961 he was pastor of Mountain Plain Baptist Church, Mechum’s River, Va. He is survived by his wife, Jane; a son, John; three daughters, Rebecca G. Burton, Susan G. Devaney and Kathryn G. Barnds; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Robert D. “Bob” Lewis, 80, died February 2 in Frewsburg, N.Y. He served as pastor of First Baptist Church, Falconer, N.Y. from 2007 to 2013. He is survived by his wife, Linda; son, David; two daughters, Sheila Smith and Sheri Lowe; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

ANNIVERSARIES

Geron Gambill, 20 years as church administrator for Snyder Memorial Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C.

Frank Goare, 10 years as pastor of Hunton Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va.

Matt O’Rear, 10 years as worship pastor at Effort Baptist Church, Palmyra, Va.

Kristin Prasad, 5 years as minister to kids and families for First Baptist Church, Huntsville, Ala.

Gary Revis, 20 years as director of communications for Tallowood Baptist Church, Houston, Texas.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

Biltmore Baptist Church, Glen Allen, Va.; 95 tears; Feb. 11.

Northwest Baptist Church, Ardmore, Okla.; 70 years; Feb. 4.

OTHER ANNIVERSARIES

Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina; 30 years; March 14-15.

