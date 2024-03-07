Transitions for the week of 3-8-24

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

David “Zach” Axselle, to Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as worship leader.

Justin Blankenship, to Gracewood Community Church, Lebanon, Va., as lead pastor.

Marc J. Boswell, to St. Charles Baptist Church, New Orleans, La., as senior pastor. Since 2021 he has served as administrative pastor and interim pastor there.

Andrew Bryan, concluding his tenure as director of students for First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C., to accept a position in South Carolina.

Matt Dailey, to Brunswick Islands Baptist Church, Supply, N.C., as youth minister.

Spencer Dillard, to Cornerstone Community Church, Henrico, Va., as senior pastor.

Matthew Farr, to Baylor University, Waco, Texas, as chaplain. Since 2018 he was school chaplain for The Episcopal School of Knoxville.

Keith Felton, to First Baptist Church, Winchester, Ky., as pastor.

Gary Googe, to First Baptist Church, Hillsboro, Texas, as youth minister.

Kyle Hodge, to Ball Camp Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., as associate pastor for families.

Lynn Holmes, to Duke University, Durham, N.C., as interim senior pastor to the congregation at Duke University.

Mariah Sinclair Humphries, to Baptist Women in Ministry, as interim director of supporting women in ministry. Previously she was director of parachurch partnerships and alumni relations at Baylor University’s Truett Seminary, Waco, Texas.

Greg Lewis, to First Baptist Church, Colorado City, Texas, as pastor. He comes from First Baptist Church, Goldthwaite, Texas, where he was lead pastor.

Kelby Lilly, to Millfield Baptist Church, Wakefield, Va., as pastor, effective March 18.

Mark Mahserjian-Smith, to American Baptist Churches of Pennsylvania and Delaware, as executive minister.

Rebekah Mompremier, to Park Cities Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as kids minister.

Asher Panton, to First Baptist Church, Shelby, N.C., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Immanuel Baptist Church, Greenville, N.C.

Daynette Snead Perez, to Sardis Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as interim pastor.

Zachary Perkins, to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as director of worship and music.

George Turner, to Trinity Baptist Church, Bonham, Texas, as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Immanuel Baptist Church, Kyle, Texas.

Marsha Brown Woodard, now serving as the first woman president of the Baptist Pastors and Ministers Conference of Philadelphia and vicinity.

RETIREMENTS

Rod Miller, retiring as director of Eagle Eyrie Baptist Conference Center, Lynchburg, Va., effective March 31. He has worked at Eagle Eyrie since 1989 and has been director since 2003.

Alysan Raymond, retiring as organist/pianist at Manly Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington, Va., after 60 years in music ministry.

ORDINATIONS

Brenda Cohen, ordained to ministry on Jan. 21 by First Baptist Church, Gainesville, Fla., where she serves as pastor of discipleship and missions.

Christina Crice, ordained to ministry on March 3 by Immanuel Baptist Church, Paducah, Ky., where she is director of children’s ministry.

Amy Cummings, ordained to ministry on Jan. 21 by Murphy Road Baptist Church, Murphy, Texas, where she is director of student ministry and operations.

Kendall Ellis, ordained to ministry on Nov. 5 by First Baptist Church, Muncie, Ind., where she is senior co-pastor.

Aaron Rice, ordained to ministry on March 3 by First Baptist Church, Lincolnton, N.C., where he serves as interim minister of music.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

John Snow, 15 years as pastor of Zoar Baptist Church, Deltaville, Va.

