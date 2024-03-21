Transitions for the week of 3-22-24

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Garrett Addington, to Trinity Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn., as pastor of music and worship.

Mark Biales, to First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, as organist.

Mike Boone, to Nobles Chapel Baptist Church, Sims, N.C., as pastor.

Jonathan Bryson, to First Baptist Church, Gastonia, N.C., as associate pastor.

Kurt Buchanan, to Triangle (Va.) Baptist Church, as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of Remington (Va.) Baptist Church.

Dwayne Burks, to First Baptist Church, Gastonia, N.C., as senior pastor.

Maggie Cox, to HopeTree Family Services, Richmond, Va., as director of Family Centered Treatment. Most recently she has been a foster care supervisor for Intercept Health.

Steven R. Gibson, to Boykins (Va.) Baptist Church, as interim pastor.

Ari Grubner, to Grant Park Church, Portland, Oregon, as pastor.

Ronnie Mongold, to Bowling Green (Va.) Baptist Church, as children/youth pastor.

James Rice, to Association of Welcoming and Affirming Baptists, as communications coordinator.

Eran West, to Woodland Baptist Church, Wake Forest, N.C., as worship leader.

RETIREMENTS

Ri hard Copeland, retiring after 55 years as pastor of DeSoto (Kansas) Baptist Church.

Dan Francis, retiring after 15 years as pastor of Latonia Baptist Church, Covington, Ky.

Johnnie Nash, retiring after 40 years as vice president and chief operating officer for HopeTree Family Services, (formerly Virginia Baptist Children’s Home), Richmond, Va.

ORDINATION

Patrice Gerideau, ordained to ministry on Feb. 25 by Convergence, Alexandria, Va.

DEATHS

Suellen “Su” Crisp Leonard, 44, died March 10 in Morehead City, N.C., due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Her husband, Nate Leonard, is pastor of First Baptist Church, Morehead City. Most recently she was a teacher at Nature School at Camp Albemarle, Newport, N.C. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three children, Pierce, Creed and Selwyn; parents, Bucky and Lynn Crisp; sister, Jenny Kenneley; brother, Bryant Crisp; and nieces and nephews.

Rebecca Knott McKinley, 94, died March 18 in Cary, N.C. She and her husband, Hugh, were SBC Foreign (now International) Board missionaries to Zimbabwe. After returning to the U.S. in 1994, Rebecca and Hugh served as missionaries in residence at Stetson University and Campbell University followed by an exciting semester as adjunct professors at Campbell University’s newly established divinity school. She served on the governing boards of Woman’s Missionary Union NC, Baptist Women in Ministry NC and Journey Partners. She is survived by her husband, Hugh T. McKinley; three children, Marsha Lynn McKinley, Margaret Rose Fortenberry and Dale Thomas McKinley; and three grandsons.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Wes Henson, 5 years as minister of youth for Trinity Baptist Church, Kerrville, Texas.

CHURCH ANNIVERSARIES

Glendale Baptist Church, Nashville, Tenn.; 75 years; March 10.

Duke Divinity School Women’s Center; 50 years; March 19.

