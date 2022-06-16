Transitions for the week of 6-17-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Kristofer Anderson, to Buechel Park Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as interim music director.

Mike Anderson, to Springwood Baptist Church, Buchanan, Va., as pastor.

Justin Craig Barringer, to Pulaski Heights Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., as pastor of community engagement and theologian in residence.

Lane Bass, concluding his tenure as senior pastor of Murfreesboro (N.C.) Baptist Church, effective July 31.

Paul Batson, to Jersey Baptist Church, Linwood, N.C., as senior pastor. He was serving as interim pastor there.

Kari Baumann, to College Park Baptist Church, Goldsboro, N.C., as pastor of children and families.

Tom Beers, concluding his ministry after 12 years as pastor of Central Baptist Church, Wayne, Pa., to begin an interim ministry.

Robert “Bobby” Blanton, to First Baptist Church, Asheboro, N.C., as interim pastor.

Ron Bouthilette, to American Baptist Churches of Massachusetts, as associate executive minister for church relations.

Claudia Bryan, to Central Baptist Church, Newman, Ga., as interim minister of music.

Dan Busse, concluding his tenure as lead pastor of River Club Church, Fredericksburg, Va., to plant a church in Washington state.

David Cameron, to First Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va., as associate pastor for music and worship. This is a shared position with Chatham Heights Baptist Church in Martinsville.

Sharon Condrey, to Goochland (Va.) Baptist Church, as minister to families. She comes from Berea Baptist Church, Rockville, Va., where she was children’s ministry director.

Skyler Daniel, to Manly Memorial Baptist Church, Lexington, Va., as pastor. He comes from West Main Baptist Church, Danville, Va., where he was associate pastor for youth and families.

Brian Foreman, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, Decatur, Ga., as coordinator of congregational ministries. Currently he is executive director of the Center for Church and Community at Campbell University, Buies Creek, N.C.

Andy Hale, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina, as associate executive coordinator.

Tyler Ingram, to First Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga., as associate pastor of music and worship. He comes from Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., where he is assistant minister of music.

Andrew James, to Columbia (Md.) Baptist Fellowship, as senior pastor. He comes from Second Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., where he was minister of outreach and youth.

Greg Johnson, concluding his tenure as pastor of Cornerstone Community Church, Endicott, N.Y., to join the U.S. Navy as a chaplain.

Garrett Lenzen, to Calvary Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., as Next Generation pastor.

Teresa McRoberts, to Western Hanover Baptist Church, Montpelier, Va., as pastor. She is also executive director of Jubilee Ministries LLC, Fredericksburg, Va.

Aleka Schmidt, resigning as pastor of First Baptist Church, Alblon, N.Y., to accept a call to a church in Midland, Michigan.

Gannon Sims, to Cliff Temple Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as senior pastor. He comes from The Center Community, Fredericksburg, Va., where he was community pastor.

Mark Snipes, to Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of Virginia, as coordinator, effective Oct. 1. He has served as missions coordinator for CBFVA since 2017.

Dean Williamson, to First Baptist Church, Cocoa, Fla., as lead pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Anne Cronic, retiring as associate pastor of music and worship for Central Baptist Church, Newman, Ga.

Mike Haynes, retiring as director of missions for Greene County Baptist Association, Springfield, Mo.

DEATHS

Reuben Berkley Garnett, 97, died June 2 in Richmond, Va. In 41 years of ministry he was pastor of five Virginia churches: Sharon and Colosse Baptist churches in King William; Providence Baptist Church in Gloucester; Ivor Baptist Church; and Hopeful Baptist Church in Montpelier. He is preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis. He is survived by two daughters, Marsha Sharpe and Mary Berkeley; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Marcia Jayne McQueen, died June 7 in Eden, N.C. She served with the SBC International Mission Board in the Republic of Panama and later with Woman’s Missionary Union of North Carolina. She served as a healthcare chaplain in Rockingham County; with Hospice of Rockingham County Inc; Morehead Memorial Hospital (now UNC Rockingham), Eden, N.C., and Legacy Hospice of Danville, Regional Medical Center, Danville, Va. And in 2006 she was interim pastor of First Baptist Church, Madison, N.C. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.

John Wesley Shipp Sr., died on June 3 in Englewood, N.J. After being fired from a church due to his stand for the human rights of Black people, he went to pastor 23rd and Broadway Baptist Church in Louisville, Ky. He was pastor of an American Baptist church in Elizabeth, N.J., leading two churches through a merger to become First Baptist Church of Cranford/Elizabeth. In retirement he was interim pastor for several churches. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Louise. He is survived by a daughter, Karen B. Shipp; two sons, John Jr. and Bryant; and two grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Phillip Brown, 30 years as associate pastor for worship, music and college ministries for Huguenot Road Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Beth Heffner, 20 years as minister of music and families/administration for First Baptist Church, Rutherfordton, N.C.

Nancy Schneider, 10 years as director of music for Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va.

Garrett Vickery, 10 years as senior pastor of Woodland Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, Austin, Texas; 175 years; June 18.

First Baptist Church, Erwin, Tenn.; 200 years; June 26.

First Baptist Church, Louisburg, Kansas; 150 years; May 15.

Midway (Ky.) Baptist Church; 150 years; June 26.

