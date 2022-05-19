Transitions for the week of 5-20-22

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Jennifer Campbell, to First Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., as minister to youth and families.

Casey Carlton, to Blackwood Memorial Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, N.C., as pastor.

Michael Cogdill, to Zebulon (N.C.) Baptist Church, as interim senior pastor.

Adam Cogliano, to South Min Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, as minister of music and worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Dalton, Ga., where he was minister of music and worship.

Chris Crowley, to Ginter Park Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as interim associate pastor.

Tom Ficklin, concluding his tenure as pastor of Woodland Heights Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

John Herndon, to First Baptist Church, Canton, Ill., as pastor.

Steven Laufer, to River Oaks Baptist Church, Houston, Texas, as senior pastor. He was interim pastor there.

Laura Keller, concluding her tenure as minister to children and interim minister to youth at Royal Lane Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, effective June 26.

Brad Martin, to First Baptist Church, Plainfield, Ind., as contemporary worship leader.

Vashti Murphy McKenzie, to National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, as interim president and general secretary.

Nicole Muir, to Shiloh Terrace Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas, as minister to children and families.

Debra Mumford, to the Louisville (Ky.) Seminary, as dean. She is also the Frank H. Caldwell professor of homiletics and director of the Money Matters for Ministry program at the seminary.

Sam Nobles, to Shearer Hills Baptist Church, San Antonio, Texas, as pastor. He comes from NorthSide Baptist Church, Weatherford, Texas, where he was teaching pastor.

Richard Phillips, concluding his tenure as interim pastor of First Baptist Church. St. Petersburg, Fla.

Kevin Pranoto, to Second Baptist Church, Little Rock, Ark., as associate pastor of social work, effective July 5.

Josh Powell, to First Baptist Church, San Angelo, Texas, as minister of music. He comes from Lamar Avenue Baptist Church, Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was music and senior adult minister.

Sumner Rhodes, to First Baptist Church, Huntersville, N.C., as minister to children and families.

Aaron Sinicrope, to First Baptist Church, West Hartford, Conn., as music director.

Cody Stiling, to Madison (Ga.) Baptist Church, as church administrator.

Tony Tench, concluding his tenure as executive connections pastor at First Baptist Church, Shelby, N.C.

Anika Wilson-Brown, to Union Temple Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., as lead pastor.

RETIREMENTS

Polly Bostic, retiring after 25 years as organist of Wingate (N.C.) Baptist Church.

Steve Branch, retiring as pastor of missions and nurture at Lafayette Baptist Church, Fayetteville, N.C.

Dawn Lee, retiring after 14 years as accountant for the Baptist General Association of Virginia.

Mark Morris, retiring after 17 years as pastor of Antioch Baptist Church, Taylorsville, N.C.

Wayne Roe, announcing plans to retire after 26 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Tifton, Ga., at the end of August.

ORDINATIONS

Carlisle Davidhizar, ordained to gospel ministry on May 15 by Calvary Baptist Church, Waco, Texas.

Tyler Ingram, ordained to gospel ministry on May 14 by Hayes Barton Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C., where he is assistant minister of music.

Mark Slomski, ordained to gospel ministry on May 15 by United Church of Canandaigua, N.Y.

ANNIVERSARIES

Robin and Marty Anderson, 10 years as pastors of Commonwealth Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va.

Adam Hughes, 5 years as worship and creative arts pastor at Bethel Baptist Church, Salem, Va.

CHURCHES

First Baptist Church, Louisburg, Kansas; 150 years; May 15.

First Baptist Church, Pensacola, Fla.; 175 years; May 2.

Grace Baptist Church of Blue Bell, Pa; (formerly Baptist Temple); 150 years; May 1.

