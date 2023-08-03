Transitions for the week of 8-4-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Bill Boelte, to First Baptist Church, South Boston, Va., as pastor.

Chris Boltin, to Second-Ponce de Leon Baptist Church, Atlanta, Ga., as church administrator.

Micaiah Bolton, to Mountain Brook Baptist Church, Birmingham, Ala., as associate minister of music.

Joel and Jennifer Campbell, appointed to the Edisto Church Charge in the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, as co-pastors. They come from First Baptist Church, Washington, D.C., where he was executive pastor and she was associate pastor.

Laurel Cluthe, concluding her tenure as pastor of families for Holmeswood Baptist Church, Kansas City, Mo., to transition to a clinical pastoral education program in Houston, Texas.

Michael Cogdill, to First Baptist Church, Southern Pines, N.C., as transitional pastor.

Scott Dickison, to Northminster Baptist Church, Jackson, Miss., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Ga.

Michael Duncan, to Grace Hills Baptist Church, Appomattox, Va., as pastor. He comes from the pastorate of First Baptist Church, Drexel, N.C.

Josh Godwin, to First Baptist Church, Wilmington, N.C., as minister to students. He comes from Knollwood Baptist Church, Winston-Salem, N.C., where he was minister of youth, recreation and digital media.

Noah Herritt, to North Run Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., as youth minister.

Shawn Howell, to Abingdon (Va.) Baptist Church, as minister of music/worship and young/median adults.

Mac Jordan, to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Varina, Va., as pastor, effective Aug. 27. Currently he is associate pastor for student ministry at Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va.

Katie Kenyon, concluding her tenure as minister of children for Second Baptist Church, Henrico, Va., to become executive director of Village Green RVA.

Andrzej Korytkowski, to Voluntown (Conn.) Baptist Church, as pastor.

Amanda Langlands, to Broadway Baptist Church, Louisville, Ky., as associate pastor for children and families. She comes from Faith Baptist Church, Georgetown, Ky., where she was associate pastor of children and education.

Michael Lehmann, to First Baptist Church, Hiawatha, Kansas, as pastor.

Janet Logan, to First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, Ky., as children’s minister.

Rachel Mumaw, to Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Mo., as pastoral resident.

Lauren McDuffie, to Community Baptist Church, Henderson, Ky., as pastor.

Stephen Newby, to Baylor University’s Black Gospel Music Preservation Program, as inaugural Lev H. Prichard III chair in the study of Black worship.

Richard Phillips, serving as care ministry coordinator at First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, Fla.

Jon Polk, to Bear Valley Baptist Church, Colleyville, Texas, as pastor of faith formation.

Lillian Quackenbush, to St. John’s Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as interim minister for worship and music.

Susan Reed, to Deermeadows Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla., as interim music director.

Mark Simpson, to Mount Olivet Baptist Church, Beaverdam, Va., as associate pastor of discipleship and youth.

Kelsey Stillwell, concluding her tenure as associate pastor for youth and missions for First Baptist Church of Christ, Macon, Ga., to relocate to Massachusetts.

Krissi Vandagriff, to Kirkwood (Mo.) Baptist Church, as education and spiritual formation interim.

David Wade, to Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as associate pastor of family ministries.

Matt Waller, to First Baptist Church, Aiken, S.C., as minister to children and families.

RETIREMENTS

Wayne Bibb, retiring as senior pastor of Central Bearden Baptist Church, Knoxville, Tenn., effective the end of the year.

Joan Hammons, retiring after more than 15 years as minister to preschoolers at Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

ORDINATIONS

Bryan Anderson, ordained to ministry on July 30 by First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro, Tenn., where he serves as minister of music.

Stephanie Pace, ordained to ministry on Aug. 6 by Firs Baptist Church, Marion, N.C.

Vicki Violette, ordained to ministry on Aug. 6 by First Baptist Church, Clinton, Tenn.

DEATH

Carlton Ellis Allen died July 28 in Commerce, Ga. He has served as pastor of Beech Grove Baptist Church, Owenton, Ky.; as minister to youth at First Baptist Church, Greenwood, S.C.; as pastor of First Baptist Church, Claxon, Ga.; and for more than 17 years as pastor of First Baptist Church, Commerce, Ga. At the time of his death, he was interim pastor at First Baptist Church, Greenwood. He is survived by his wife, Donna; son, Carl; two daughters, Ellizabeth Allen and Vicki Anderson; and three grandchildren.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

David Benjamin, 15 years as pastor of Winfree Memorial Baptist Church, Midlothian, Va.

David Farwig, 5 years as music director for Calvary Baptist Church, Denver, Co.

Sammy Frame, 5 years as pastor of Chesterfield Baptist Church, Moseley, Va.

Libby Grammer, 5 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Martinsville, Va.

Scott Hagaman, 20 years as senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Marion, N.C.

Tim Howell, 20 years as pastor of Athens Drive Baptist Church, Raleigh, N.C.

Ellen Looper, 5 years as minister to children of First Baptist Church, Aiken, S.C.

Suzanne Ringer, 5 years as associate minister for music and community involvement for Oakland Baptist Church, Rock Hill, S.C.

