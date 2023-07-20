Transitions for the week of 7-21-23

Please submit transitions — including staff changes, ordinations, anniversaries or deaths — to Barbara Francis. This page will be updated bi-weekly.

STAFF CHANGES

Tyler Armstrong, to Woodward Avenue Baptist Church, Muscle Shoals, Ala., as senior pastor. He comes from Plymouth Park Baptist Church, Irving, Texas, where he was pastor of discipleship and communications.

Roy Atwood, concluding his tenure as senior administrator for Judson Memorial Baptist Church, New York, N.Y., to relocate to North Texas.

Julia Butler, to First Baptist Church, Waco, Texas, as associate pastor of college and missions.

Russ Cooper, to First Baptist Church, Atchison, Kansas, as pastor.

Gary Dalton, completing his interim ministry with Grace Hills Baptist Church, Appomattox, Va.

Susan Deal, to University Baptist Church, Charlottesville, Va., as intentional interim minister of music.

Patrick DeVane, to Georgetown (Ky.) Baptist Church, as senior pastor. He comes from the pastorate of College Parkway Baptist Church, Arnold, Md.

Michael Duncan, concluding his tenure as pastor of First Baptist Church, Drexel, N.C., to accept a pastorate in Virginia.

Dana Gatewood, to Summersville (W.Va.) Baptist Church, as pastor. He comes from the West Virginia Baptist Convention, Parkersburg, W.Va., where he was Southeast area minister.

Valerie H. Holly, concluding her tenure as senior community minister for Judson Memorial Baptist Church, New York, N.Y.

Malcolm “Mac” Jordan, to Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Henrico, Va., as pastor, effective Aug. 21. He comes Bon Air Baptist Church, Richmond, Va., where he was campus pastor of the Buford Road campus.

Chris Luper, to Young’s Chapel Baptist Church, Mouth of Wilson, Va., as pastor, effective Aug. 13.

JD McDonald, to Park Road Baptist Church, Charlotte, N.C., as associate pastor for children, youth and families.

Rick Mixon, to Old Cambridge Baptist Church, Cambridge, Mass., as interim senior minister, effective August 1.

Jon and Tanya Parks, to University Baptist Church, Baton Rouge, La., as co-pastors. For the past two years Tanya has served as minister of children and retirees there. The previous nine years they were CBF personnel in Slovakia.

Jessica Randall, to Purcellville (Va.) Baptist Church, as preschool ministry director.

Eric Schneiderhan, to Old Town Community Church, Alexandria, Va., as pastor of worship. He comes from First Baptist Church, Alexandria, Va., where he was pastor to students.

David Wade, to Northside Baptist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., as associate pastor of family ministries.

ORDINATIONS

John Pridgen, ordained to ministry on July 9 by Tabernacle Baptist Church, Carrollton, Ga., where he is minister to students.

Eric Thomas, ordained to ministry on April 30 by Sutton (W.Va.) Baptist Church, where he is pastor.

DEATH

Thomas J. Bratton, 52, died July 15 in Asheville, N.C. He was coordinating pastor of First Baptist Church, Asheville, N.C. He was involved in leadership in the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship and the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship of North Carolina. He currently was a member of CBFNC’s Partnership Development Team and a member for new pastors in the Helping Pastors Thrive New Pastors Cohort. He had served two terms on the Western North Carolina Baptist Campus Ministry Board. He was a recipient of CBF’s Jack Nash Excellence in Christian Education award.

KUDOS

ANNIVERSARIES

Heather Mustain, 10 years as associate pastor of Wilshire Baptist Church, Dallas, Texas.

Russ Robbins, 20 years as worship and music pastor of First Baptist Church, Salisbury, N.C.

