Create in me a clean heart

We cringe to see the result of hate and anger in the world: bullying, mudslinging, demeaning, plotting, scheming, lying and worse.

I’ve become aware of its increasing popularity and the draining, negative effect on my spirit. It’s easy to get caught up in the drama, the stories that begin with “what you need to know,” the news — which often isn’t that newsworthy to me and reads like sensational tabloids.

Some mornings I think to myself, “Maybe today I’ll read about capable, admirable, excellent. I’m ready.”

While no one except Jesus has a pure heart, believers can aim, daily, for a clean heart by confessing sin and turning away from it. Are we too busy to do this? Too consumed with keeping up? Is it time to check what we’re following?

Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me. (Psalm 51:10-12).

Having clean hands and hearts matters to God, who often patiently waits for us to ask. By the grace of God, hearts are changed.

“Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.” (Proverbs 4:23)

For many, this is a private matter. It doesn’t need to be posted on social media. It’s between you, possibly the person or persons you’re asking forgiveness from, and God.

“And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable — if anything is excellent or praiseworthy — think about such things. (Philippians 4:8).

We need to spend more time with God, seeking him and his ways. God’s there. Be willing to hear new words, follow new directions and uncover the treasure that is ours with clean hearts.

Phawnda Moore is a Northern California artist and award-winning author of Lettering from A to Z: 12 Styles & Awesome Projects for a Creative Life. In living a creative life, she shares spiritual insights from traveling, gardening and cooking. Find her on Facebook at Calligraphy & Design by Phawnda and on Instagram at phawnda.moore.

