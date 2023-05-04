Fellowship Southwest issues urgent call for volunteers in Brownsville

Fellowship Southwest has issued an urgent and immediate call for volunteers to serve migrants at an immigrant respite center and welcome center in Brownsville, Texas, deep in the Rio Grande Valley across the border from Matamoros, Mexico.

That Fellowship Southwest-supported ministry currently serves 700 to 800 migrants every day. Help is urgently needed, and help is needed today.

Individuals, small groups, families, church groups — all are welcome throughout the month of May, according to an email sent to supporters from Fellowship Southwest May 3. The official signup page shows six slots per day, but groups larger than six also are welcome, the email noted.

Volunteers are needed to prepare food, pass out Bibles, sort and hand out supplies, and to greet migrants with a warm welcome to the U.S., the email said. “You will be working at both the welcome center at the Brownsville bus station and at the immigrant respite center located at Iglesia Bautista West Brownsville.”

Additional volunteers will be needed throughout the summer, but the first and most urgent need is right now, the email said.

Fellowship Southwest is a nontraditional, interdenominational network of Christians loving neighbors with compassion and justice while crossing borders and pushing beyond boundaries. It is affiliated with but independent from the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship.

View a conversation between Cameron Vickrey and Elket Rodriguez of Fellowship Southwest online here.

To help, sign up online here, or contact Anyra Cano or Cameron Vickrey.

