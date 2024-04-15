Baptist News Global
How OJ Simpson changed the male-only way I talk, think and pray about God

April 15, 2024

Read the full story: Religion News Service

People who are too young to remember the O.J. Simpson ordeal 30 years ago cannot imagine how transfixed America was and may not appreciate how much it changed American culture in so many ways in how we think about race, celebrity status and the law.

