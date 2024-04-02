Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

LGBTQ-inclusive church in Cuba welcomes all in a country that once sent gay people to labor camps

Exclude from home page  |  April 2, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

Proudly wearing a rainbow-colored clergy stole and a rainbow flag in her clerical collar, the Rev. Elaine Saralegui welcomed all to her LGBTQ+ inclusive church in the Cuban port city of Matanzas.

More Articles