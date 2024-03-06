New podcast series highlights leadership of women in ministry

A new seven-episode podcast highlights the stories of female pastors, scholars and leaders. Each episode features an interview with women serving in leadership roles as pastors, chaplains, seminary scholars and leaders of nonprofits.

“E3” refers to the podcast’s desire to engage, educate and empower women in ministry. The E3: Women in Ministry Podcast, hosted by BNG board member Erica Whitaker is produced by Flourish Studios at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky.

These episodes “engage, educate and empower” women in ministry, as well as institutions and faith communities who are seeking to learn how to better include women in leadership roles, she said.

Participants include ordained ministers Amy Butler, Lynn Brinkley, Anastasia Holman, Candance Smith, Tammy Snyder, Andrea Woolley, Molly Tucker, Sara Turpin and Laura Levens.

“We wanted to highlight the lived examples of women in leadership roles in order to empower women to take on leadership roles, and to educate churches and communities on the importance of women leading,” Whitaker said. “Listeners can discover on practical pathways to help women lead in their context.”

Whitaker serves as associate director of Baptist Seminary of Kentucky’s Institute for Black Church Studies. She previously served as pastor of Buechel Park Baptist Church in Louisville. She holds an undergraduate degree from the University of North Texas and a master of divinity degree from Baylor University’s George W. Truett Seminary. She is currently writing a dissertation for a doctor of philosophy degree at International Baptist Theological Study Centre in Amsterdam.

The podcast is available on YouTube, Spotify, iHeart Radio, Amazon, and is coming soon to Apple Podcasts and Google Play. All episodes also are available at Flourish.bsk.edu/e3.

The E3: Women in Ministry Podcast is the first series produced by Flourish Studios at BSK.