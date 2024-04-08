Baptist News Global
NYC to pay $17.5M to settle suit over forced removal of religious head coverings during mug shots

April 8, 2024

Read the full story: Associated Press

New York City has agreed to pay $17.5 million to settle a lawsuit filed by two Muslim women who were forced to remove their head coverings to be photographed after they were arrested.

