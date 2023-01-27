Baptist News Global
Twitter reinstated white nationalist Nick Fuentes. He lasted 24 hours.

Exclude from home page  |  January 27, 2023

Read the full story: Religion News Service

As midnight Eastern time approached on Tuesday (Jan. 24), far-right political operative Nick Fuentes shouted into his virtual megaphone — returned just hours earlier by Elon Musk’s Twitter — “I’m back! … ready for WAR!”

