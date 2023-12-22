Baptist News Global
Faith groups say more foster families are needed to care for the children coming to the US alone

Read the full story: Associated Press

Snuggling on the sofa across from the Christmas tree, Sol proudly showed off the dog her foster parents gave her for earning all A’s even though she crossed the southern U.S. border knowing very little English.

