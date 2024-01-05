Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Israeli Officials’ Calls For ‘Voluntary’ Migration Of Palestinians Alarm Human Rights Experts

Exclude from home page  |  January 5, 2024

Read the full story: HuffPost

As the reported death toll of the Israeli invasion of Gaza tops 22,000, senior Israeli politicians have grown more explicit in their goal for the Palestinian enclave: the movement of a large number of Gazans out of Gaza entirely.

More Articles