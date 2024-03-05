Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Pastor Says His ‘Heart Has Kind Of Sunk’ Amid Texas Wildfires

Exclude from home page  |  March 5, 2024

Read the full story: Religion Unplugged

Pastor Bob Bynum, 77, has become somewhat of a rancher’s helper, wrestling cattle at times and helping when needed among the 20 or so ranchers who worship at Locust Grove Baptist Church.

More Articles