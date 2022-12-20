Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Urbana 22 Attendance Expected to Drop to the Lowest in Decades

Exclude from home page  |  December 20, 2022

Read the full story: Christianity Today

Gordon College has a reached a settlement with a social work professor who alleged discrimination when she was denied promotion. President Mike Hammond and board chair Carrie Tibbles notified faculty and staff in an email this week.

More Articles