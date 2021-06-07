Falwell: Liberty University lawsuit is excuse to shame him

Jerry Falwell Jr. is asking a court in Virginia to dismiss a lawsuit Liberty University filed over his headline-grabbing departure last year as leader of the evangelical school his father founded.
BNG staff | June 7, 2021
