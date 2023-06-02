Baptist News Global
Sections
Search Search this site

Why Chick-fil-A Is Drawing Fire Over a ‘Culture of Belonging’

Exclude from home page  |  June 2, 2023

Read the full story: The New York Times

Chick-fil-A drew fierce criticism this week from conservatives calling out the fast-food chain for its diversity, equity and inclusion policy and questioning the hiring of an executive to be in charge of such efforts.

More Articles