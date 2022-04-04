Baptist News Global
Mormon leader reaffirms faith’s stance on same-sex marriage

April 4, 2022

A top leader in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reaffirmed the faith’s opposition to same-sex marriage and “changes that confuse or alter gender” as debates over gender and sexuality reemerge throughout the United States.

